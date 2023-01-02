scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Manisha Koirala answers if she faced discrimination in Bollywood, on trolling: ‘A narrow-minded approach to life’

Actor Manisha Koirala says that she refuses to dwell in constant resentment over people's throwaway comments.

Manisha KoiralaManisha Koirala talks about discrimination in Bollywood (Photo: Instagram/ Manisha Koirala)
Manisha Koirala answers if she faced discrimination in Bollywood, on trolling: 'A narrow-minded approach to life'
Actor Manisha Koirala says she has not faced any form of ageist discrimination in the industry. The actor, who starred in some of the iconic hits of the 90s, says she hasn’t really missed out on projects owing to her age and gender However, like other actors, she has also seen her fair share of trolling on social media. Nevertheless, she says she can’t be ‘bothered’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Manisha said, “I haven’t really missed out a project because of that. I think that’s not going to happen. Of course, people do tend to discriminate. They do try to run you down. On the social media, they say ‘Oh, you’re old and you’re this and that’. I think it is natural to grow with age and to have a discrimination for that, is a narrow way of looking at life, that a heroine has to be young and pretty.”

Also Read |When Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala didn’t speak to each other during the shooting of romantic Kuch Na Kaho: ‘It was a cold atmosphere…’

Speaking about how she feels on reading such comments, she said, “I feel it is a narrow-minded approach, but I also realize that I can’t be bothered. Look at other aspects of it. There are so many great roles being written for my age and I’m doing those. At 52 plus, I’m doing great projects. I feel that empowers me.” She added, “I never had this mentality of victimhood. I’m not that kind of a person. Never did even during my cancer. Never did, never. It does not mean that I’m above hurt, humiliation and I don’t feel the pinch; but I just refuse to dwell in it.”

On the work front, Manisha Koirala starred in the  2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories. In the same year, she also featured in the Sanjay Dutt biopic as Nargis Dutt. Since then she starred in Bun Maska, Prassthanam, and now has Shehzada in the pipeline.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:17 IST
