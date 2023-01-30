Manish Wadhwa pens a message for ‘amazing’ John Abraham amid Pathaan success: ‘I feel so privileged’

Amid Pathaan’s massive success and Shah Rukh Khan’s roaring comeback, actor Manish Wadhwa took to his Instagram handle and gave a shout-out to John Abraham, who plays the antagonist of the film. Manish is also a part of the film Pathaan which is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Manish posted a picture with John and wrote in the caption, “I believe that an actor’s personality reflects on their performance, and like his performance, @thejohnabraham is an amazing person! I feel so privileged to have worked with him!” Fans in the comment section agreed with Manish. One of the fans said, “John Abraham was definitely a menacing villain! Loved your performance sir!”

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, hit the theatres on January 25. The film broke all the existing records after it minted Rs. 500 crores worldwide in just five days.

Earlier, Siddharth had revealed that John was their first and only choice for the film. He said, “We were certain that we wanted a villain that the audience would cherish forever. I am delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible.”

He added, “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind.”