scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Manish Wadhwa pens a message for ‘amazing’ John Abraham amid Pathaan success: ‘I feel so privileged’

Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa was all hearts for John Abraham's performance in the film and called him an amazing person.

john abrahamManish Wadhwa was part of the superhit film Pathaan. (Photo: Manish Wadhwa/Instagram)

Amid Pathaan’s massive success and Shah Rukh Khan’s roaring comeback, actor Manish Wadhwa took to his Instagram handle and gave a shout-out to John Abraham, who plays the antagonist of the film. Manish is also a part of the film Pathaan which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. 

Manish posted a picture with John and wrote in the caption, “I believe that an actor’s personality reflects on their performance, and like his performance, @thejohnabraham is an amazing person! I feel so privileged to have worked with him!” Fans in the comment section agreed with Manish. One of the fans said, “John Abraham was definitely a menacing villain! Loved your performance sir!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Wadhwa (@manishwadhwa.in)

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, hit the theatres on January 25. The film broke all the existing records after it minted Rs. 500 crores worldwide in just five days. 

Earlier, Siddharth had revealed that John was their first and only choice for the film. He said, “We were certain that we wanted a villain that the audience would cherish forever. I am delighted to see the response that people have showered on John as he takes on Shah Rukh Khan in a blood-soaked, adrenaline-pumping rivalry that will be epic in every sense possible.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Also read |Pathaan box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 542 crore worldwide within extended weekend, destroys records in India and the US

He added, “For Pathaan to be larger than life, we needed to have a towering villain who is equally larger than life. We wanted someone who is ruthless and suave, and commands an electric presence on screen. So, the villain in Pathaan was written keeping John Abraham in mind.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

World’s first-ever online coach? : Pakistan cricket in unusual arrangements with Mickey Arthur

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergarav
Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close