Manish Malhotra’s mother funeral: Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs attend final rites

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. The funeral was held on Friday at at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar and Urmila Matondkar, among others, were seen attending the funeral.

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The designer’s team had released an official statement, also sharing details of the funeral. “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”