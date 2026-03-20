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Manish Malhotra’s mother funeral: Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs attend final rites
Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra died at 94. Celebs including Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar attended her funeral in Mumbai.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. The funeral was held on Friday at at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar and Urmila Matondkar, among others, were seen attending the funeral.
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The designer’s team had released an official statement, also sharing details of the funeral. “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”
It further read, “The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026, at 10 am. Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. We invite you to join us in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell. Om Shanti.”
Celebs attend Manish Malhotra’s mother’s funeral
Celebrities like Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Ronit Roy, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Orry, Divyendu Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker, David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, attended the funeral.
Celebs visit Manish Malhotra’s house
Several celebrities arrived at Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai home late on March 19 to offer condolences. Photos and videos of their visit soon surfaced on social media.
Among those present were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal, Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Raghav Chadha were also seen paying their last respects.
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Manish Malhotra’s relationship with his mother
Manish Malhotra frequently offered glimpses of his bond with his mother through posts on social media.
On her birthday last year, he shared a picture from a celebration held at home and wrote, “Happy birthday, mommy dearest …” The intimate gathering was attended by Rekha, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, and his cousin, filmmaker Punit Malhotra.
In a Mother’s Day post, the designer spoke about her influence on his life, calling her his “strength, inspiration and companion.”
“My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day,” he wrote at the time.