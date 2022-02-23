scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Manish Malhotra gives a tour of his house designed by Gauri Khan, see video

Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra gave a tour of his home office that has been designed by Gauri Khan. He also shared that he is working on the script of his first film.

February 23, 2022 8:43:15 pm
February 23, 2022 8:43:15 pm
gauri khanManish Malhotra gave a tour of his home office designed by Gauri Khan. (Photo: Manish Malhotra, Ami Patel/Instagram)

Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is known for creating iconic movie character costumes. In a recent chat with Brut India, the designer said that he believes his top 3 films are Rangeela, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met. Talking of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor, Manish compared her approach to fashion to Emily in Paris of today.

While giving a tour of his house, Manish shared the look of his home-office and one of his closets designed by Gauri Khan, who is the wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Manish also gave a sneak peek of the outdoor space where he hosts his famous Instagram-worthy lunches which are often attended by celebrities.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit on the cost of fame that comes with being a superstar: ‘When paparazzi comes following us’

Manish also reminisced about his early days in the industry when he was sewing straw hats and making jungle outfits. He recalled he introduced approachable yet glamorous clothes for women in cinema. When asked if he still gets unreasonable demands from stars at 2 am, the designer said that the industry is way more organised now.

Manish further revealed that he has written a film script, and he is fine tuning it at the moment. Upon being asked when people will get to see the finished product, Malhotra said, “Hopefully, next year.”

