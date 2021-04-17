Manish Malhotra tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘will be under home quarantine’

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under home isolation. Manish shared his Covid-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post, writing he is following safety protocols according to his doctors’ advice.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,” the designer wrote alongside a photo of the positive sign.

Manish’s friends from the industry like Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor and Karan Tacker wished the designer a speedy recovery. While Bhumi, who has also contracted the virus, wrote, “Get well soon, mm,” Riddhima, who is often seen hanging out with him, posted, “Take care my dearest Manish Malhotra (sic).”

Manish Malhotra joins the increasing number of Bollywood celebrities, like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few weeks as the Covid-19 cases in the country have surged.