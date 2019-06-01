Manish Malhotra spends amazing evening with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York. The ace designer and the actor shared pictures from the visit on social media and wrote lovely notes for each other.

Neetu Kapoor shared the photos with the caption, “The language you have with your own fraternity is so easy!!! @manishmalhotra05 is always too much fun 💕💕💕😘”

Manish, who spent a fun evening with the veteran couple, wrote, “An Amazing Evening with my most favourite couple from the movies #rishikapoor and @neetu54 I have loved all their movies and their songs and they have remained as fabulous. Such A pleasure in spending a beautiful evening with them 💕💗💓💖.”

Such a pleasure meeting my most favourite couple from the movies and spending a fun evening in NewYork with ⁦⁦@chintskap⁩ #neetukapoor .. #love pic.twitter.com/ONo625QYcl — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 1, 2019

Recently, it was Karan Johar who visited the couple as he went to celebrate his birthday in New York. Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone also gave company to the couple in the foreign land.

On Friday, Rishi Kapoor shared with his fans the desire to return to India. He wrote, “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will I ever get home?”

The Mulk actor has been in New York for quite some time now. He went there for his cancer treatment in September 2018 when he wrote on Twitter, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared he has been cured and thanked wife Neetu Kapoor for standing beside him like a rock. His brother Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to first complete his treatment before he can return back home.”