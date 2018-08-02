Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif add grandeur to Manish Malhotra’s couture show

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left onlookers spellbound at Manish Malhotra’s couture show on Wednesday. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left onlookers spellbound at Manish Malhotra’s couture show on Wednesday.

Before getting back together on sets of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hit the runway for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The two stars were a sight for sore eyes as they turned showstoppers for Manish’s bridal couture show.

As Katrina in a regal lehenga walked down the staircase to be joined by Salman who donned an ethnic look, the show got majestic and every bit dreamy. Both of them left onlookers spellbound and the crowd couldn’t stop cheering for Bollywood’s Tiger and Zoya. Their photos were shared on the official Instagram account of Manish Malhotra World. “Enamoring all with his charisma, @beingsalmankhan sets the runway ablaze as he walks for #ManishMalhotraLabel,” read the caption of Salman’s picture and Katrina’s photo said, “@katrinakaif epitomises regality as she treads the runway for #ManishMalhotraLabel #ZweenCoutureCollection 2018/19.”

Katrina Kaif looked every bit beautiful at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked every bit beautiful at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan clicked at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan clicked at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif walked the ramp as a showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s couture show on Wednesday. Katrina Kaif walked the ramp as a showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s couture show on Wednesday.

Salman and Katrina have shared screen space in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Partner and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. Now, the two superstars are all set to win hearts again with period drama Bharat which is scheduled to release in June 2019.

Salman Khan strikes a pose at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. Salman Khan strikes a pose at Manish Malhotra’s couture show.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaid made for a great pair at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaid made for a great pair at Manish Malhotra’s couture show.

Manish Malhotra with the showstoppers of his show, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Manish Malhotra with the showstoppers of his show, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Talking about choosing Salman and Katrina as showstoppers, Manish Malhotra told DNA, “While they have established themselves as great superstars, they are both humble and exude a subtle elegance, which reflects in their fashion choices. Speaking of being opposites, while Katrina embodies the soft femininity and grace, Salman has always been a man of free will, with his rugged charm and elan.”

See more photos from Manish Malhotra’s couture show

Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter clicked at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter clicked at Manish Malhotra’s couture show.

October actor Banita Sandu at Manish Malhotra’s couture show October actor Banita Sandu at Manish Malhotra’s couture show

Sara Ali Khan at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. Sara Ali Khan at Manish Malhotra’s couture show.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, other Bollywood celebrities descended at Manish’s couture show in their best outfits. Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Banita Sandu among others turned heads at the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd