Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94: Abhishek-Aishwarya, Kiara-Sidharth, Karan Johar pay respect

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. Members of the film and fashion fraternity gathered at his Mumbai residence, offering condolences. Her cremation is scheduled to take place on March 20, 2026, at 10 am at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

The designer’s team shared an official statement that read, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”