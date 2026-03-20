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Manish Malhotra’s mother dies at 94: Abhishek-Aishwarya, Kiara-Sidharth, Karan Johar pay respect
Celebs including Abhishek-Aishwarya, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra visited Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai home to pay respects after his mother passed away at 94.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother Sudarshan Malhotra passed away on March 19 at the age of 94. Members of the film and fashion fraternity gathered at his Mumbai residence, offering condolences. Her cremation is scheduled to take place on March 20, 2026, at 10 am at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.
The designer’s team shared an official statement that read, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us.”
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Celebs visit to pay respects
Images and videos of several celebrities arriving at his home surfaced across social media. Among those who visited were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan along with Natasha Dalal, Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Cahdha were also seen paying their last respects.
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Manish Malhotra’s bond with his mother
Manish Malhotra often shared glimpses of his close bond with his mother through social media posts.
On her birthday last year, he shared a picture from a celebration he hosted at home and wrote, “Happy birthday, mommy dearest …” The gathering had been attended by Rekha, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, and his cousin, filmmaker Punit Malhotra.
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In one of his Mother’s Day posts, Manish Malhotra described her as his “strength, inspiration and companion,” while also acknowledging how she encouraged his early passion for clothes and cinema.
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“My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day,” he wrote at the time.