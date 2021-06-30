Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others grace Manish Malhotra’s parties, see inside photos

June 30, 2021 4:52:30 pm
Manish Malhotra on Tuesday hosted a lunch and dinner party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The parties saw Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others in attendance.
Manish shared several pictures from his parties on Instagram. Sharing a star-studded selfie, he wrote, “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls.” The picture featured Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.
While Karisma and Kareena twinned in black outfits, Malaika was seen in a bright red tracksuit. Her sister Amrita was at her casual best, donning a black T-shirt and blue denims.
While Kareena Kapoor and her gang of girls were seen partying with Manish Malhotra on Tuesday afternoon, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni met the fashion designer for a dinner party.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of herself and Manish, and wrote, “Reunited.” Neetu, meanwhile, shared a picture from the evening and wrote, “Love,” with three heart emojis.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
