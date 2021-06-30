Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others grace Manish Malhotra’s parties, see inside photos

Manish Malhotra partied with 'the fabulous girls' on Tuesday. (Photos: Manish Malhotra/Instagram and Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Manish Malhotra on Tuesday hosted a lunch and dinner party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The parties saw Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others in attendance.

Manish shared several pictures from his parties on Instagram. Sharing a star-studded selfie, he wrote, “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls.” The picture featured Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Manish Malhotra hosted a lunch party for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. (Photo: Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor/Instagram) Manish Malhotra hosted a lunch party for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. (Photo: Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor/Instagram)

While Karisma and Kareena twinned in black outfits, Malaika was seen in a bright red tracksuit. Her sister Amrita was at her casual best, donning a black T-shirt and blue denims.

Manish Malhotra with his “Fabulous Four”. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Manish Malhotra with his “Fabulous Four”. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

While Kareena Kapoor and her gang of girls were seen partying with Manish Malhotra on Tuesday afternoon, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni met the fashion designer for a dinner party.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapor Sahni with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapor Sahni with Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture of herself and Manish, and wrote, “Reunited.” Neetu, meanwhile, shared a picture from the evening and wrote, “Love,” with three heart emojis.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.