Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan under the same roof at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party. See pictures, videos

Multiple generations of Bollywood stars were spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party on Thursday evening. Pictures of the celebrities, posing outside the designer’s house, as well as photos and videos from inside the party, have been shared online.

Those in attendance included Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, sisters Shamita and Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan.

The party also marked a rare occasion where Sara, Janhvi and Kartik all came under the same roof together. Both Sara and Janhvi are said to have dated Kartik in the past, and haven’t had kind things to say about the experience. Photographers at the event also managed to get Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday to pose together. The two are rumoured to be dating after Karan Johar fuelled the flames in a recent episode of Koffee with Karan. “Yeh jodi hit hai,” the paparazzi said as they smiled.

A video from inside the party showed Kajol and Madhuri Dixit having a blast together, singing an ABBA song. Ibrahim Ali Khan refused to take off his face mask for photographs, and left his sister Sara seconds later. When the photographers protested, Sara said with a smile, “Woh meri nahi sunta hai (He doesn’t listen to me).”

Here are some more pictures and videos of the guests:

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Kajol at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Kajol at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla) Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Sharvari Wagh, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

The festive season began in Bollywood last week, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s party. Producer Ramesh Taurani and actor Kriti Sanon hosted parties on the same evening earlier this week.