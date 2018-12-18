Manikarnika trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: I love directing more than anything else, says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut is ready to grace the big screen with what might be one of the biggest releases of 2019, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana launched the trailer of the film along with the cast and crew at Wadala’s IMAX Theater.

The historical period drama features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and is based on the life and times of the queen of Jhansi, Laxmi Bai. The movie also stars Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao II, Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai and Yash Tonk as Rao Tula Ram among others.

Manikarnika will simultaneously release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film will release on January 25, 2019.