Manikarnika trailer: Kangana Ranaut is ready for an epic war

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is out. The 3 minute 20 seconds trailer gives us a glimpse into the world of Rani Laxmibai. We see glimpses of Manikarnika’s warrior skills and her efficiency with the sword. We also see how she got married and came to Jhansi and later we are told what happens after she gets married.

Advertising

The Britishers are the enemy here and the trailer repeats that over and over again. Sure we all know what is the story of this famed warrior but the trailer has not left anything to our imagination.

Watch the trailer of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi here:

The movie also stars Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Kangana has been credited as the co-director along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. At the trailer launch, Kangana said, “I was telling my sister yesterday, ‘I don’t know what is it about me but I really love working as a technician.’ No actor wants to be out in the sun as opposed to being in the AC van. No actor wants to be among 80 sweaty people who are asking you 100 questions. No actor wants to do recce when they can sit conveniently in their luxury suites. I don’t know what is it about me that I am so comfortable in this job. There is nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don’t get to wear make-up or look like my star self or get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker’s life to be honest, but there’s something so amazing about this job that I don’t know why people even consider this a job. It is so much fun. I think acting is more like a job but directing is a lot of fun. I hope I get more chances to do this. This seems like my first love.”

Also Read | Manikarnika trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Advertising

Kangana Ranaut took over as the director in the last lap of the film and she spoke about the same. She said, “As far as the creative aspect is concerned, I want to give credit to the writers. The script never changed. I didn’t have to take anyone’s vision forward. I could use my own vision. I didn’t see any obstacle like that. But it is definitely difficult to step in someone else’s shoes. So, my future directing project would be easier than this.”

Check out more stills from the trailer of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi:

Kangana also said, “Nothing can match the larger-than-life image of Rani Laxmibai. Nothing can ever be good enough. If we match up to that image, that would be great.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will release on January 25, 2019.