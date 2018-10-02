Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut looks fierce as Rani of Jhansi

Manikarnika teaser: This Kangana Ranaut starrer film releases on January 25, 2019. Manikarnika teaser: This Kangana Ranaut starrer film releases on January 25, 2019.

The teaser of Manikarnika, the film based on Rani of Jhansi, is here. After many stills from the sets of the film, the audience gets to watch the teaser of the film and it looks quite grand.

The teaser begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice over as he explains that India was a flourishing and welcoming nation when the Brtish decided to invade and it was then that Manikarnika decided to fight for her motherland. This introduction is followed by grand shots of Manikarnika entering her palace. We also see her riding on a horse. There is also a shot of her sitting atop her throne with a baby in her lap. She is shown as a fierce commander who can handle her sword perfectly well.

Watch the teaser of Manikarnika here:

After Sonu Sood’s exit from the film, there were a few reports suggesting that Kangana had completely taken over the film against her word that she was only doing patchwork. However, Kangana is not billed as the co-director in the film’s teaser.

“I am proud of this film, and of portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film. Manikarnika will make every Indian proud,” Kangana had earlier said in a statement about the film.

Directed by Krish, the film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayub among others. The film is written by the writers of Baahubali and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Here are a few photos from the teaser of Manikarnika:

Manikarnika releases on January 25, 2019.

