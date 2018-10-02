Manikarnika teaser

Manikarnika is based on the life and times of warrior queen Rani of Jhansi. The movie will also trace the history of India by narrating the events of the country’s first war of independence in 1857. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir.

