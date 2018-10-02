Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Manikarnika teaser

Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 11:00:48 am

Manikarnika is based on the life and times of warrior queen Rani of Jhansi. The movie will also trace the history of India by narrating the events of the country’s first war of independence in 1857. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta, Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni and Taher Shabbir.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement