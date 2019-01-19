Kangana Ranaut and team hold a special screening of Manikarnika for the President

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi held a special screening of the historical drama for President Ram Nath Kovind. According to the press release, the screening was held on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre.

Speaking about the same, the MD and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Right since its inception, ZEE has always been at the forefront of showcasing our rich legacy, culture, traditions and most above, our nation’s history. It has been our earnest endeavor to present our glorious history to the nation and the world at large. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is our yet another strong step in this direction. We are extremely honoured, glad and proud, that the Hon’ble President of India will be watching this film before its theatrical release. I congratulate team ZEE Studios for getting this opportunity and I wish them all the success.”

The released songs and trailer of the movie has caught the imagination of the audience as it has performed extremely well on the internet.

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in the titular role and has also helmed the film, had earlier shared her excitement and said, “Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present Manikarnika, a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai’s strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon’ble President.”

Manikarnika also features Danny Denzongpa, Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the film’s dialogues and songs have been written by Prasoon Joshi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit the big screen on January 25.