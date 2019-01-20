Toggle Menu
Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain hospitalised

One of the producers of Manikarnika, Kamal Jain, was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital for the treatment of lung infection. He posted a message from his Twitter account, stating that he hopes to get well soon and get back with the Manikarnika team.

kamal jain producer of manikarnika hospitalised
Kamal Jain was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday evening for treatment of lung infection, according to a PTI report. (Source: Kamal Jain/Twitter)

One of the producers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kamal Jain, was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday evening for treatment of lung infection, according to a PTI report.

Earlier reports had stated that Jain was in a critical condition after suffering a paralytic stroke. PTI’s source dismissed them as rumours.

“He is suffering from lung infection. It started as a throat infection but since he was busy with the film he didn’t pay attention to it and it spread. But he’s doing better now. He should be discharged from the hospital within three-four days. Paralytic stroke was a rumour, it’s nothing like it,” the source told the agency.

The director posted a message from his Twitter account, stating that this is “not the best time to be in the hospital” and that he hopes to “get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork.”

The full message reads, “Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits. Missing the team of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon ji, Vijayendra ji, Shankar Ehsan Loy, Ankita Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions.”

He added, “Special thanks to Punit sir… without his absolute faith in all of us we would not have been here. I will be back as soon as possible, till then I’ll be with you in faith and spirit.”

He also said he hopes “we all get to enjoy the success of our collective dream, honesty and hard work.”

Manikarnika, jointly directed by Krish and Kangana herself, tells the story of the famed 19th-century warrior queen, Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, who defied the British East India Company during the First War of Independence (1857). Kangana stars in the titular role.

Manikarnika also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and others. Zee Studios will distribute it. It releases on January 25.

