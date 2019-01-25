Manikarnika movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Post multiple controversies, Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has finally released in theaters. The film is based on the life and times of the historical queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai. The movie has released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray.
Krish and Kangana Ranaut directorial Manikarnika also marks the Bollywood debut of Hindi television star Ankita Lokhande of Pavitra Rishta fame. Ankita, who plays Jhalkaribai in the historical drama, said that the movie is about women empowerment.
“How women came together, fought and won the battle. The film basically is about women empowerment, women standing up against the wrong and in my perspective, the film is releasing at a very right time because we all are witnessing a change in India where everybody is waking up to women’s power,” Ankita had said in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com.
Manikarnika also features Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Dengzonpa, Suresh Oberoi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub among others in significant roles. The movie’s script is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali: The Beginning fame with dialogues by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.
'This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride'
"#Manikarnika epitomizes valour, commitment & passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation's history & its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations. -Sg @KanganaFanClub @prasoonjoshi_," Sadhguru said via Twitter.
'Kangana is terrific'
Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview…#Manikarnika: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½. Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview"
RGV on Manikarnika
Ram Gopal Varma shared on Twitter, "Hearing extraordinary things about #Manikarnika ..Can’t wait fo see the Rani of Jhansi #KangnaRanaut"
WATCH: In conversation with Kangana Ranaut
Manikarnika eyes huge opening?
Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Manikarnika will be the highest non-holiday, woman-led opener with a collection of Rs 12-13 crore on the day of its release.”
Kangana Ranaut on being Manikarnika
In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kangana Ranaut said, "In spirit, I am a lot like her. But, my spirit hasn’t been tested the way her spirit was tested. She was put in very extreme circumstances. I would know how much of a Manikarnika I am only if I was put into that kind of situation, where I would be pressed against the wall. That’s exactly when you know who you really are. In Life Of Pi, there is a beautiful scene where a vegetarian person has to eat raw fish to survive. Same way, life can test you in a way you cannot believe and you realise the kind of things you can do to cope with it. I would like to believe that I am very dignified, but that is because I always had the option of being dignified. What if I didn’t have that option, then I don’t know what I would do."
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Rani Laxmi Bai
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote on Twitter, "For every woman who is a warrior within to fight her battles on the path to freedom.For every little girl who represents Rani Laxmi Bai.The fearless human who inspires & has infinite love for our beloved country.Yesterday & today her spirit continues. #KanganaRanaut #Manikarnika"