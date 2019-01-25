Manikarnika movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Post multiple controversies, Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has finally released in theaters. The film is based on the life and times of the historical queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai. The movie has released alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray.

Krish and Kangana Ranaut directorial Manikarnika also marks the Bollywood debut of Hindi television star Ankita Lokhande of Pavitra Rishta fame. Ankita, who plays Jhalkaribai in the historical drama, said that the movie is about women empowerment.

“How women came together, fought and won the battle. The film basically is about women empowerment, women standing up against the wrong and in my perspective, the film is releasing at a very right time because we all are witnessing a change in India where everybody is waking up to women’s power,” Ankita had said in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com.

Manikarnika also features Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Dengzonpa, Suresh Oberoi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub among others in significant roles. The movie’s script is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali: The Beginning fame with dialogues by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.