Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika leaked online by Tamilrockers

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been leaked by notorious piracy site Tamilrockers. However, this doesn’t come as a surprise since the site had recently uploaded Vicky Kaushal’s military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike despite getting warnings from the court itself.

Other recently released movies like The Accidental Prime Minister, Petta, Viswasam among others have also found their way to Tamilrockers.

Not only films produced in India, but even Hollywood flicks have not been spared by the infamous piracy site. Recently, Tamilrockers had drawn the wrath of DC fans when it uploaded the full version of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman in all the languages that it was released in India.

Despite the upload, people have been flocking to the theatres to see the historical drama, thanks to the scale of the movie and the numerous controversies it has been embroiled in since the announcement of the project.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut with a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie, which also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Dengzongpa, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi among others, hit the big screen on January 25.