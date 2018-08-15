Manikarnika’s first poster sees a fiery Kangana Ranaut charging at the enemy

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika’s first official poster was released by the makers on Wednesday Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika’s first official poster was released by the makers on Wednesday

The first poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is out. The official poster was released by the makers on Independence Day as they thought no other day would have been better suited to let the world have a glimpse of what the film has in store for the audience.

According to the press release by the makers, the movie celebrates the Queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai’s strength, passion, and courage as she led India’s fight for independence ages ago. The film is slated to release on Republic Day, 2019 along with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, which is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi stars Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai, Jisshu as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Sonu Sood as Sadashiv, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao II, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Puran Singh and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai. The movie has been directed by Krish, who is also helming the highly-anticipated NTR biopic. It has been produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain, and Nishant Pitti with a screenplay by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who is known for penning the scripts of Baahubali: The Beginning, Mersal, and Baahubali 2.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has her plate full. Apart from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor was last seen in 2017’s Simran.

