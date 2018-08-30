Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Manikarnika clapboard shows Kangana Ranaut as ‘director’, actor’s team issues clarification

Manikarnika's clapboard showing Kangana Ranaut as director of the film has gone viral. The actor's team today issued a clarification.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 11:48:38 am
kangana ranaut manikarnika the queen of jhansi Kangana Ranaut’s team issues clarification on Manikarnika’s clapboard that went viral on social media.
Related News

A clapboard photo from the sets of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi recently raised a few eyebrows. The clapboard of the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial showed Kangana as the director of the project. Soon, the actor’s team issued a clarification on social media.

“Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion,” Kangana’s team said in a statement.

kangana ranaut clarification

Earlier, a Brahmin outfit in Rajasthan had threatened to disrupt shooting of Manikarnika, claiming it has an “indecent portrayal” of Rani Laxmibai, a Brahmin.

Clearing his stance, producer Kamal Jain had said, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

The poster of the film was released on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. In the poster, Kangana as Rani Laxmibai looked fierce.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Jisshu as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Sonu Sood as Sadashiv, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao II, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Puran Singh and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

The film will release on Republic Day, 2019.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement