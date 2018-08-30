Manikarnika clapboard shows Kangana Ranaut as ‘director’, actor’s team issues clarification

Kangana Ranaut’s team issues clarification on Manikarnika’s clapboard that went viral on social media. Kangana Ranaut’s team issues clarification on Manikarnika’s clapboard that went viral on social media.

A clapboard photo from the sets of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi recently raised a few eyebrows. The clapboard of the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial showed Kangana as the director of the project. Soon, the actor’s team issued a clarification on social media.

“Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion,” Kangana’s team said in a statement.

Earlier, a Brahmin outfit in Rajasthan had threatened to disrupt shooting of Manikarnika, claiming it has an “indecent portrayal” of Rani Laxmibai, a Brahmin.

Clearing his stance, producer Kamal Jain had said, “As responsible filmmakers, we have taken utmost care while portraying Rani Laxmibai’s character and have consulted historians and scholars. Rani Laxmibai was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leaders our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour and the film’s story depicts the same.”

The poster of the film was released on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. In the poster, Kangana as Rani Laxmibai looked fierce.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Jisshu as Gangadhar Rao, Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, Sonu Sood as Sadashiv, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Bajirao II, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Puran Singh and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

The film will release on Republic Day, 2019.

