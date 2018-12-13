Fascinated with the 150-year-old authentic weapons we used in Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen as Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was fascinated with the 150-year-old authentic weapons used in the film.

Zee Studios’ and Kamal Jain’s film, that showcases Rani Lakshmi Bai’s extraordinary journey, also has some of the best action/war sequences.

Speaking about fierce warrior Jhansi Rani, Kangana said, “Rifles were new for people at that time, and only a few used them. While the British army used Enfield rifles, Rani Lakshmi Bai preferred swords. I was fascinated with those 150-year-old authentic weapons we used in the film.”

She further added, “The action sequences were quite intense but that did not deter anyone from giving their best. The shield I used weighed around 5 kgs. The entire team started getting ready at 3 AM, set up would take 6-7 hours so we would shoot only about 1 or 2 shots a day.”

From a massive crew, real weapons to hi-octane stunts, the film offers a true visual spectacle for the audience.

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut used two types of real weapons that were, reportedly, used in 1857—caplock pistols (one shot pistols) and cavalry brown bess (muzzle loading rifles).

Besides, Nick Powell, the well-known international action director, auditioned over 1000 fighters for the action sequences in the film. From which, he chose the best two hundred for training. Once these two hundred were trained, they further trained others. Not just that, even the horses used in the film were trained for the action scenes.

The entire crew trained for about 4 months to prepare for the epic war scenes in the film.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25 next year. Interestingly, the film will also be out in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Also, the much-anticipated trailer of the movie will be out on December 18.