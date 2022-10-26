Maniesh Paul’s son Yuvann meets his hero Virat Kohli, actor shares emotional note

Actor Maniesh Paul penned an emotional note for Virat Kohli after his son got a chance to meet the ace cricketer. Maniesh took to Instagram and shared a photo of all three of them, mentioning that his son is ‘glued’ to cricket matches after watching Virat play. Recently, Virat put up a spectacular performance in the India vs Pakistan match, leading to euphoric celebrations all across the country.

Sharing the photo, Maniesh wrote, “This was a very special day for Yuvann,my son….he loves Virat…when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him…I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat…thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth …Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever…he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match. That’s your effect, Virat!!! Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come.”

Virat Kohli scored 82 runs in 53 balls that aided India in winning a nerve-wracking game against Pakistan.

Celebrities from various film industries celebrated India’s victory, and Virat’s wife, actor Anushka Sharma had penned an emotional note which read, “You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!”