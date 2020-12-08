Maniesh Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Maniesh Paul was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. (Photo: Maniesh Paul/Instagram)

Actor-host Maniesh Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who was in Chandigarh for the shooting of his film titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has mild symptoms.

Maniesh shared the news on social media and urged his fans to be very careful during the pandemic. He wrote, “SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE…but its very mild…nothing to worry…will bounce back soon…we all need to be extra careful….dnt let the guard down…thanks for all the get well soon wishes…🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗🤗 #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell.”

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, who was also shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, tested positive for coronavirus. A few reports suggested Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also contracted the virus. But Anil released a statement saying he has tested negative for COVID-19. Sources close to the Kapoor family said Neetu’s test results came out positive.

The shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been suspended until the actors recover from the virus.

