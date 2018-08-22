Maniesh Paul on his short film Black Briefcase: It was challenging

Directed by Kartik Singh, short film Black Briefcase stars Maniesh Paul. Directed by Kartik Singh, short film Black Briefcase stars Maniesh Paul.

Actor Maniesh Paul, who is playing a dark character in short film Black Briefcase, believes it is wrong to slot actors. Paul, who is considered one of the most successful show hosts, says it becomes difficult for an actor to break from an image.

“People should stop slotting actors as a comedian, action star or a romantic hero, an actor is an actor and he/she can do everything. I think I am actor, an entertainer and I want to do films that excite me,” Maniesh said.

“As an actor I want to do different stuff. People know I host shows. I do a lot of comedy and the films that I have done have been in comic (space) so I wanted to offer something new to them,” he added.

Paul said doing Black Briefcase was an attempt to do something that would appeal to him as an artist.

“It is not that I was running away from comedy. It becomes difficult to break an image but I don’t focus on things. I look at what I want to come out with different films. I don’t want to do films just because it is coming from a good banner or has stars in it. I want to do a film in which I have something to do as an actor.”

In the film, produced by his brother, Vivek Paul, the actor plays the role of a terrorist.

“It is a short film of 15 minutes. It is a dark character, which I have not done earlier. It was challenging as I was entering into a new zone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App