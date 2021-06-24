Maniesh Paul shares a throwback photo from the time he put makeup to hide his pimples

Actor-host Maniesh Paul took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback photo from the days when he wanted to be an actor and got a photoshoot done for the same.

Maniesh shared in the caption, “Still remember this. Dreams in my eyes, had gone to a photo lab in Malviya Nagar Delhi. He had even put on some make up to hide my pimples hahahahaha.”

To boost Maniesh Paul’s morale, the photographer told him “bhai hero lag rahe ho.” He also shared that his mother tied a “kala dhaaga” so he would be protected against the evil eye.

On the work front, Maniesh Paul will soon be seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani. Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’s shooting was halted in December 2020 after Varun and Neetu tested positive for Covid-19.