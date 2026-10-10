‘Crack jokes at my expense’: Maniesh Paul recalls how Shah Rukh Khan put him at ease

Maniesh Paul has shared what it is like to host shows alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar. In a conversation with Zoom TV, the actor and television host spoke about their generosity, distinctive hosting styles and the lessons he has learnt from working with them.

While Maniesh described Karan as one of the most wonderful co-hosts he has worked with, he recalled how Shah Rukh made him feel comfortable during his early days and encouraged him to joke around with him on stage. He also praised Salman’s commanding presence, saying the superstar never lets his aura overpower the people sharing the stage with him.

Maniesh Paul calls Karan Johar a wonderful co-host

Speaking about working with Karan Johar, Maniesh praised the filmmaker for being generous and easygoing despite his stature in the industry. He said that neither Karan nor Shah Rukh and Salman make him feel conscious of the difference in their star power.

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“Karan sir is the most wonderful co-host I have worked with. Shah Rukh Khan sir and Salman sir are such big stars, and they have the generosity to make everyone feel comfortable. They are such big names and brands that they could easily be conscious of the fact that Maniesh might end up speaking more than them. But they never do that,” he said.

Maniesh also spoke about his playful equation with Karan, revealing that he often makes fun of the filmmaker while hosting. He said Karan has always taken their banter sportingly.

“I make fun of Karan sir a lot, and we have so much fun together. Touchwood, people love it, and Karan sir has never taken offence to anything I have said. I have joked around with him a lot, and it is a blessing that I know when to stop. I don’t cross the line,” he said.

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Shah Rukh Khan encouraged Maniesh Paul to joke about him

Maniesh also recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan during several Mumbai Police shows. He said he was relatively new to hosting at the time and felt nervous around the superstar, who made an effort to put him at ease.

“I remember hosting several Mumbai Police shows with him. I was new at the time and was very nervous. He called me into his vanity van. When I went in, he was very warm and welcoming. He looked at the script and noticed that all the lines and jokes had been given to him. He asked, ‘You have given all the lines and jokes to me, so what is he doing standing there?’” he recalled.

Shah Rukh then encouraged him to take a more active role in the show and even offered to become the target of his jokes.

“He said, ‘He hasn’t come here just to stand around.’ Then he told me, ‘Maniesh, crack a couple of jokes at my expense,’” he said.

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Maniesh Paul praises Salman Khan’s hosting style

Maniesh also praised Salman Khan’s hosting style on Bigg Boss, particularly his recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, during which he addressed online trolling. Calling Salman’s intervention necessary, Maniesh said the superstar has the influence to make people listen to a message that might not have the same impact coming from someone else.

“It was brilliant, very much needed, and thank God he did that. I think he was the only one who could say it, and people would listen to him, as they are now. When Bhai says something, that is it,” he said.

Recalling his experience of sharing the stage with Salman during the Da-Bangg tour, Maniesh said the actor’s presence is unmistakable. However, he pointed out that Salman never tries to dominate the stage or make other performers feel overshadowed.

“When we perform with Salman sir during the Da-Bangg shows, he comes on stage and has a completely different aura. But he gives you your space. He never overpowers you. He can stand at the back and still knows that people are looking at him. He is that secure,” he said.

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The host added that working with stars like Salman has taught him an important lesson about confidence and stage presence.

“Honestly, that is what I learn from these people. Wherever you put me, my fans will find me,” he said.

About Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul is an actor, television host and comedian known for his work across reality shows, award ceremonies and live events. Over the years, he has hosted several popular television programmes and shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. He has also appeared in films, including Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and Jugjugg Jeeyo.