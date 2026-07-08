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Maniesh Paul’s mother Urmil Paul dies at 76
Maniesh Paul frequently posted pictures with his mother, Urmil Paul, on social media, often expressing his love and admiration for her.
Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 76. The family is yet to open up about the cause of Urmil’s death.
Maniesh often spoke fondly of his mother and frequently featured her in heartfelt social media posts, offering glimpses of the close bond they shared. On one of her birthdays, the actor used to shared a warm tribute alongside a photograph of the two together. In 2022, wishing her good health, he thanked her for shaping his outlook on life and wrote, “Thanks for teaching me to be BINDAAS!!”
Urmil Paul was married to Jagmohan Paul. Besides Maniesh, she is survived by her daughter, Jyoti Paul Mohan, and another son, Vivek Paul.
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About Maniesh Paul
Maniesh Paul began his career as a radio jockey and video jockey before moving into acting, hosting, and stand-up comedy. He appeared in television shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, and Ghar Ghar Mein, among others. After making cameo appearances in films including Tees Maar Khan, he made his debut as a lead actor in Mickey Virus, where he played the role of Mickey, a computer hacker.
Over the years, Maniesh has become one of Indian television’s most recognisable hosts, anchoring popular reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Chhote Ustaad, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, and Nach Baliye, among several others.
He is married to Sanyukta Paul. Most recently, he was seen in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan.
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