Maniesh Paul’s mother Urmil Paul dies at 76

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away in New Delhi at the age of 76. The family is yet to open up about the cause of Urmil’s death.

Maniesh often spoke fondly of his mother and frequently featured her in heartfelt social media posts, offering glimpses of the close bond they shared. On one of her birthdays, the actor used to shared a warm tribute alongside a photograph of the two together. In 2022, wishing her good health, he thanked her for shaping his outlook on life and wrote, “Thanks for teaching me to be BINDAAS!!”