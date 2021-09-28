Mandira Bedi wishes Mouni Roy on birthday: ‘She’s been there for me through every crest and trough’

Mouni Roy received the most heartwarming birthday wish from her best friend Mandira Bedi. On Tuesday morning, Mandira took to her Instagram and shared pictures with the birthday girl. She expressed her love for Mouni via a poem she wrote for the Naagin actor. In the poem, Mandira mentioned how Mouni has “been there” for her “through every crest and trough.” Ending the post, she shared how living without Mouni “would be very very tough.”

Read the poem here:

There is this sweet girl.. with a heart of pure gold.. ❤️

From the moment that I met her, I was totally sold! 😅

She came into my life and she gave me just no choice 🤔

But to love her “crazy”, her adaayein and her voice! 🎶

She dances with such grace, but also can be so mad 😜

That she is now in my life, I am so incredibly glad.. 🙏🏽

She’s been there for me, through every crest and trough..🥰

And to imagine life without her, would be very, very tough! 🙈

And so on this occasion.. on this her special day.. 😘

I wish that every happiness, may effortlessly come her way 😍

May love, luck and success, in her lovely life unfurl.. 🧿

Happy birthday Mon, you’re my shiny, happy girl!

Touched by Mandira’s gesture, Mouni wrote, “Oh my god M, you wrote me a poem! Love love this , YOU ❤️ and missing you today.”

Mouni is currently in Goa where she is celebrating her birthday with a couple of her close friends. On the work front, she is basking in the success of her recent track ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai.’ The song features Mouni alongside singer Jubin Nautiyal. She also promoted the track on Dance Deewane season 3 where she performed on ‘Maye Ni Maye’ with Madhuri Dixit. Mouni also shot for a project with Abhay Deol.