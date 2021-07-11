Mandira Bedi steps out for the first time after husband Raj Kaushal’s death, fans send her ‘love and strength’. Watch

Actor Mandira Bedi was spotted with her mother Gita Bedi on Sunday morning. The video was the first time that the actor was seen stepping out after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away in June.

As soon as the video was shared on the social media, it went viral. Many of her fans and admirers sent her strength and love. “More power to her,” wrote one, while another sent positive energy to Mandira. “I can feel the pain of losing a dear one. It is the most painful condition. God give you and your family strength,” the comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“So glad she is trying to get back to normal life,” another comment read. “She is undoubtedly a very brave woman,” wrote an Instagram user in the comment section of the post.

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away earlier this month. The actor, who performed his last rites, bid her final goodbyes to her husband with a heartbreaking social media post. Earlier this week, Mandira took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of her along with Raj and wrote, “Rip, my Raji.”

Raj Kaushal died at the age of 49 after a massive heart attack. Actor and Raj’s dear friend Rohit Roy confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone,” he said.

The filmmaker is survived by wife Mandira and children Vir and Tara.