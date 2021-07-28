Mandira Bedi shares sweetest post on daughter Tara’s birthday: ‘One year today since you came into our lives’

Mandira Bedi on Wednesday morning shared a sweet post on her daughter Tara’s 5th birthday. Posting a set of pictures with her, the actor and host wrote, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much ❤️🧿

#beginagain ⭐️.”

Mandira’s peers and fans sent their warmest wishes to Tara and her mother on the special occasion, with close friend and actor Vidya Malavade writing, “Aww ..god blesss our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy ..Sending an ocean of love to you my M ♥️.” Other celebs like Hansika, Maria Gorettti and Akriti Kakar also showered love on the pair.

While Hansika posted “Happy Birthday, Tara. God bless.” Maria shared a comment which read, “Mandy, you have the most beautiful heart. God bless you always and always.”

Mandira and her husband Raj had adopted Tara in July last year. At the time, the actor had shared a heartwarming post, welcoming Tara to the family. “Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir ❣️Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed 🏽. Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

This is Mandira’s sixth Instagram post after her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away recently. The first post that Mandira had shared after her partner’s death was a photo of the two of them, with a broken heart emoji.

Tara is now a younger sibling to Mandira’s 10-year-old son, Vir. Talking about the process of adoption, Mandira had said last year, “Raj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back.”

Talking about the relationship between Tara and Vir, she had said, “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpur.”