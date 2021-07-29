Mandira Bedi says daughter Tara ‘wasn’t denied her first birthday celebration’, shares photos

Actor Mandira Bedi celebrated her daughter Tara’s fifth birthday at home on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Mandira shared a series of photos that featured Tara, her son Vir as well as her late husband Raj Kaushal. Raj passed away in June after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Mandira shared a photo from the celebrations, with Tara and wrote, “My girl wasn’t denied her first celebration in our home.” In the picture, Mandira and Tara stand amid pink balloons.

Mandira had earlier penned an emotional post for Tara with the caption, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain.” Mandira and Raj Kaushal had adopted Tara last year. At the time, the actor had shared a heartwarming post, welcoming Tara to the family. “Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir ❣️Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed 🏽. Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

(Photo: Instagram/ Mandira Bedi) (Photo: Instagram/ Mandira Bedi)

Raj and Mandira also have a son together, Vir who is 10. In an interview last year, Mandira had said, “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpur.”

Mandira’s husband filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who had helmed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi passed away recently after a major heart attack. While grappling with the loss, Mandira wrote that it is ‘time to begin again’. She had also reminisced about the 25 years that they had spent together. In another post, Mandira had thanked her family for standing by her side during this painful time.