Mandira Bedi returns to work, sends ‘love and positivity’. See photo

Mandira Bedi is looking forward to a new beginning at work. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday teased the look from her upcoming project, hinting the beginning of her new work. Mandira, who has been trying to piece her life together post the untimely demise of her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal, is looking forward to a fresh start professionally. At least that’s what her smile in the new photo suggests.

The picture shows Mandira Bedi dressed in a pink saree, posing against the backdrop of green screen. “Sending some love and positivity to anyone who needs it,” Mandira wrote, captioning the picture.

A week ago, Mandira posted on social media that it was time for her to start afresh. She shared a note, which read, “I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong.” Along with her post, she mentioned it is “Time to #beginagain.” She tagged it as her “daily affirmation”.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. Raj Kaushal passed away in June after a massive heart attack. He was 49.

Earlier this month, Mandira Bedi remembered Raj and shared their photos together. She posted some adorable clicks with a caption that read, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.”