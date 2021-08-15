Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary: ‘The gaping void will never be filled’

For Mandira Bedi, August 15 means much more. While the world celebrates Independence Day, the actor also remembered her husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away earlier this year. On Sunday, Mandira shared a selfie, which featured her alongside Raj. Along with the post, she mentioned how Independence Day used to be a huge celebration for her and her family because it was also Raj’s birthday.

Wishing her husband on his birth anniversary, Mandira wrote, “Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did. The gaping void will never be filled 💔 Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love.” As soon as she posted the picture, many of her friends including Hansika Motwani, Shakti Mohan, Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy and others dropped heart emojis expressing their love for the couple.

Mandira’s post comes a day after she announced that she is back to work. Sharing a picture of herself in a saree, Mandira had written, “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive.”

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. Raj passed away in June after a massive heart attack. He was 49.