Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal on first death anniversary: ‘365 days without you’

Actor and television host Mandira Bedi on Thursday remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal on the first anniversary of his death. The filmmaker died of a heart attack last year, at the age of 49. Mandira took to Instagram to mark his death anniversary, and shared a picture of a handwritten note that read, “365 days without you,” with a drawing of a broken heart underneath it.

In her caption, she wrote, “Miss you Raji,” adding another broken-heart emoji. Several of her well-wishers took to the comments section to express their support. “More strength to you,” one person commented. “My heart goes out to you Mandira,” wrote another person. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, whose boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died a year before Raj, wrote in the comments section, “🤍🤍 my love to you 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020.

Family friend Sulaiman Merchant had told ETimes that Raj told Mandira that he suspected he was having a heart attack in the early hours of the morning. Mandira acted swiftly and called actor Ashish Choudhary. Together, they drove him to the hospital as he began losing consiousness. He died on the way. Expressing her grief, Mandira had posted on social media back then, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..” Mandira also shared a post on his birth anniversary last year, writing, “Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did. The gaping void will never be filled 💔 Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love.”