Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal with heart-breaking photos

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to post a few photos of husband Raj Kaushal as she remembered him. Captioned with just a broken heart emoji, the actor and her late husband can be seen sitting together at what looks like an event as they smile at the camera. Raj and Mandira have a son Vir and daughter Tara together.

On Sunday, Mandira had deleted her Instagram display photo.

Raj Kaushal died early on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Mandira reportedly did the last rites as she was supported by their friends. Many celebrities including Ashish Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Vishal Dadlani, Hansal Mehta and others mourned the loss of the filmmaker.

Mandira and Raj’s friend Sulaiman Merchant, of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, had spoken about Raj’s death. He had said that Raj was feeling uneasy on Tuesday evening and took an antacid.

“Time rolled by into the night, and around 4 am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late,” he told ETimes.