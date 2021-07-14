Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal with handwritten note: ‘Miss you Raji’

Mandira Bedi shared an emotional post remembering late husband Raj Kaushal on Instagram. A handwritten note, the post says, “Miss you Raji…”, and has a heartbreak emoji with it. The actor has revealed that she used to call her husband ‘Raji’. Kaushal died in June after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mandira shared this post on Tuesday night and many friends and fans shared love and strength for the actor and TV presenter.

Mandira and Raj Kaushal’s good friend Ashish Choudhary posted in the comments section, “Our Rajieeee.” Mandira’s best friend Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade and others like Kishwer Merchantt, Arjun Bijlani among others also showered love on her.

See Mandira Bedi’s new post for her husband Raj Kaushal:

Raj Kaushal died early on June 30, leaving the film industry and fans shocked. He was 49.

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram earlier to post a few photos of her husband Raj Kaushal as she remembered him. Captioned with just a broken heart emoji, the actor and her late husband were seen smiling at the camera in the photos. Mandira also tweeted a throwback picture of her along with Raj and wrote, “Rip, my Raji,” along with a broken heart emoticon.

Mandira Bedi’s close friend Mouni Roy also posted some photos from their get-together on social media recently.

Actor Ashish Choudhary earlier shared an emotional note dedicated to late filmmaker Raj Kaushal. In the note, Choudhary, who worked in Kaushal’s Shaadi Ka Laddoo, began by talking about the legacy he has has left behind.

Raj and Mandira have son Vir and daughter Tara.