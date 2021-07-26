Mandira Bedi says it’s ‘time to begin again’ in new post after Raj Kaushal’s death: ‘I am worthy, I am strong’

Mandira Bedi said it is time for her to "begin again." (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Actor Mandira Bedi, who has been mourning the loss of her husband Raj Kaushal, wrote in a social media post that it is time for her to start fresh. She shared a note, which read, “I am worthy. I am capable. I am loved. I am strong.” Along with her post, she mentioned it is “Time to #beginagain.” She tagged it as her “daily affirmation.”

Earlier this week, Mandira said she is “grateful” for her family and “all the love, support and kindness.” She shared an adorable picture with her parents and her kids. Mandira’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away in June after a massive heart attack. He was 49.

Actor Rohit Roy confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He informed that the filmmaker “had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone.” Their friend Sulaiman Merchant had recalled the events of Raj’s death in an interview. “Raj told Mandira around 4 am that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late,” he had said.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. Earlier this month, Mandira remembered Raj and shared their photos togeher. She posted some adorable photos with a caption that read, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.”

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor had also posted a handwritten note that had “Raji…” written over it. She shared the picture of the note with “Miss you Raji” as the caption.