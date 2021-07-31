Mandira Bedi, kids perform puja on Raj Kaushal’s one month death anniversary: ‘Sometimes just carrying on is brave’

Mandira Bedi and her kids performed a puja at their house on Friday. The three offered prayers on one month death anniversary of Raj Kaushal. Mandira’s husband Raj passed away on June 30 due to cardiac arrest. On July 30, Mandira shared a picture in which she and her kids were seen performing a puja. Alongside, she wrote, “#30thDay.” Later in the evening, Mandira shared a motivational quote talking about how getting back on the track is a mark of strength.

The picture had a drawing of a boy and a horse with “‘Sometimes’, said the horse. ‘Sometimes what?’ asked the boy. ‘Sometimes just getting up and carrying on is brave and magnificent,'” written over it. On Saturday, Mandira shared another handwritten post. The note read, “I am in your arms o Lord. Thank you.” She captioned the post as “I surrender to you. 🙏🏽”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

The post comes four days after Mandira’s handwritten note that read, “I am worthy, I am capable. I am loved. I am strong.” With the post, she expressed that it is time for her to “begin again.” On her Instagram stories, Mandira also shared that she has gotten back to keeping herself fit and shared her achievement with her fans and admirers.

See Mandira Bedi’s latest posts here:

Mandira Bedi and her kids offered prayers on July 30, which marked a month of Raj Kaushal’s death. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi and her kids offered prayers on July 30, which marked a month of Raj Kaushal’s death. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi posted this motivational quote on Friday. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi posted this motivational quote on Friday. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi gave a glimpse of her workout achievements. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram) Mandira Bedi gave a glimpse of her workout achievements. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year.

On Wednesday, Mandira celebrated her daughter’s birthday. “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much,” she wrote along with the post.

Earlier this month, Mandira remembered Raj and shared their photos together. She posted some adorable photos with a caption that read, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.”