Friday, July 01, 2022
Mandira Bedi organises prayer meet on husband Raj Kaushal’s 1st death anniversary: ‘The skies cried today for you. As did we’

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 due to a heart attack.

July 1, 2022 11:15:19 am
Mandira Bedi- Raj KaushalMandira Bedi's filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal died on June 30, 2021. (Photos: Mandira Bedi/ Instagram)

It’s been one year since the death of filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal, husband of actor and television presenter Mandira Bedi. Raj passed away on June 30, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack; he was 49 years old.

Mandira took to her social media platform to remember her late husband and shared that she organised a two-day prayer meet. She wrote, “2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj.. ❤️🙏🏽 The skies cried today for you. As did we. 💔And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love❤️🙏🏽.”

 

Mandira’s post featured a set of pictures of Raj decorated with flowers, candles and lamps and had a jasmine garland around his portrait.

Mandira had shared yet another heart-wrenching post on Instagram on Thursday to mark his first death anniversary. She had shared a picture of a handwritten note which read, “365 days without you,” along with the drawing of a broken heart.

She captioned the picture: “Miss you Raji. 💔.” Soon after Mandira shared this post, her friends and fans too remembered Raj. One of her friends wrote, “More strength to you ❤️”. Actor Rhea Chakraborty commented, “🤍🤍 my love to you 🤍.” Many others shared their messages for Mandira and her family.

Mandira Bedi- Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi shared this picture of her late husband Raj Kaushal on her Instagram story. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed son, Vir in 2011 and daughter, Tara, in 2020. The actor-TV presenter had earlier shared how her son ten-year-old Vir and five-year-old daughter Tara mean the world to her.

“My motivation to keep working, striving and doing better… My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I do, I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them,” Bedi told PTI.

