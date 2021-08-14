Mandira Bedi is ‘grateful to be back to work, to be healthy and alive’, shares photo

Actor Mandira Bedi is back to work. The actor, who has been sharing motivating posts on Instagram, posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous saree. Sharing the picture, she wrote that she is grateful to be back to work. “Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive,” the caption read.

As soon as the actor posted the selfie, her friends Vidya Malavade, Mouni Roy, Anusha Mani and others shared supportive comments. Vidya and Mouni wrote, “Love you,” while Anusha Mani wrote, “You are amazing.” Many of her fans also called Mandira a “role model.” “You are a role model for many keep going,” a fan’s comment read. Another Instagram user wrote, “You are an inspiration and nothing less than a queen in my eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

On Friday, Mandira also shared a handwritten post that read, “Where there is faith… there’s no room for fear.” Earlier this week, Mandira shared a video in which she spoke about the “affirmation to live with.” “Here’s the affirmation I have been working on and I thought maybe I will share it with all of you. Here it goes – I welcome every opportunity of operating from outside of my comfort zone. I am not guided by fear. I am guided by love and gratitude,” she said in the video.

Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal passed away in June. The filmmaker passed away at the age of 49 after a massive heart attack. A month ago, remembering her husband, Mandira recalled her journey of 25 years with Raj. “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough,” she wrote. The photos featured a smiling Mandira alongside Raj Kaushal.

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year.