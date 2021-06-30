Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies

Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, has died. Filmmaker Onir confirmed the news on social media and wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Actor Rohit Roy told indianexpress.com, Rohit said, “Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone.”

He is survived by wife Mandira and son Veer and daughter Tara.

TV and film personality Roshan Abbas wrote, “Heard the terrible news about

@rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.”

The writer-director-producer helmed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter. In films, he started with assisting Mukul Anand, including Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti.

He started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials.