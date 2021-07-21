Mandira Bedi shares first family photo after husband Raj Kaushal’s death: ‘Only love’

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday shared a family photo on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Only Love. ❤️🧿 #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness 🙏🏽 #gratitude #love #thanks.”

This is the first family photo that Mandira has shared after the demise of her husband Raj Kaushal. Raj passed away on June 30 at the age of 49, following a heart attack.

Mandira Bedi had earlier posted a few photos of Raj on social media with a heartbreak emoji. She had posted another set of photos with the caption, “25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..”

Composer Sulaiman Merchant, of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, had earlier spoken about Raj Kaushal’s death to ETimes and said, “Time rolled by into the night, and around 4 am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late.”

Raj Kaushal was an ad filmmaker who also directed and produced films like Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He is survived by Mandira Bedi, Vir and Tara.