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Mandira Bedi breaks down revealing how therapy healed her after husband’s death
Actor Mandira Bedi broke down remembering her late husband Raj Kaushal. She revealed that therapy helped her get through the dark phase.
Actor and host Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal in 2021. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Max, Min and Meowzaki, Mandira revealed that therapy helped her cope with the loss of her partner.
During the event, Mandira opened up about the role therapy has played in her life, and shared that she has been taking professional help for around two decades. Recalling one of her early experiences, she said, “Therapy, counselling and trying to understand myself better have been important parts of my life. I first went to therapy about 20 years ago. When I told my mother that I had attended a therapy session, she asked, ‘Why? What happened to you?’ I told her that I needed to get out what was going on in my mind. My mother then said, ‘You could have talked to me.’ But I replied, ‘No.'”
The actor broke down and further added, “Whenever I felt something was wrong or unbalanced in my life, I sought the help of a therapist and counselor. It always benefited me a lot. When I lost my husband, therapy became a source of healing for me, which is why I resorted to it.”
ALSO READ | Mandira Bedi recalls conceiving after 13 years of marriage and battle with postpartum depression: ‘Three months later, I was pregnant’
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal’s relationship
Mandira Bedi married filmmaker Raj Kaushal in 1999. The couple welcomed their son, Veer, before adopting their daughter, Tara, in 2020. However, Raj died of a heart attack in June 2021 at the age of 50.
About Max, Min and Meowzaki
The trailer of Max, Min and Meowzaki shows a young couple – Max and Min, whose relationship falls apart during one of the difficult phases of Max’s life. While trying to move on from the heartbreak, Max gets comfort in a pet cat named Meowzaki. The makers posted the trailer on social media, and wrote, “A rollicking tale of modern love, chaos, and those we come home to Max, Min & Meowzaki.”
The film is written and directed by Narasimha Murthy. It also stars Medha Shankar, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain and Nafisa Ali in key roles, and is set to hit the theatres on July 24, 2026.
Disclaimer: This article touches upon themes of grief, emotional distress, and professional mental health support. While sharing personal experiences can offer comfort, narratives regarding emotional healing and counseling are intended solely for informational and supportive purposes and are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, mental health struggles, or a psychological crisis, please remember that support is available and reaching out to a qualified professional or helpline can provide vital guidance.
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