Mandira Bedi breaks down revealing how therapy healed her after husband’s death

Actor and host Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal in 2021. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Max, Min and Meowzaki, Mandira revealed that therapy helped her cope with the loss of her partner.

During the event, Mandira opened up about the role therapy has played in her life, and shared that she has been taking professional help for around two decades. Recalling one of her early experiences, she said, “Therapy, counselling and trying to understand myself better have been important parts of my life. I first went to therapy about 20 years ago. When I told my mother that I had attended a therapy session, she asked, ‘Why? What happened to you?’ I told her that I needed to get out what was going on in my mind. My mother then said, ‘You could have talked to me.’ But I replied, ‘No.'”