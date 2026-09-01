‘I had a stalker for 6 years’: Mandana Karimi says someone is trying to ‘destroy my name’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shifted base from India to Dubai in May, but says the harassment she has faced online has followed her even after the move. On Tuesday, Mandana shared a series of videos on Instagram, talking about facing cyberbullying and stalking that she says began after her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta and has continued for years.

According to Mandana, people associated with her, including producers and co-stars, have received emails asking for money or containing defamatory claims about her.

Mandana Karimi on cyberbullying

In a series of videos on Instagram, Mandana said, “I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It’s still happening. I don’t understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends. I went to the bottom of this issue four years ago. I hired someone to find out who this person is, and I was told that someone has paid a professional hacker to watch my posts closely, and whoever is famous they get an email in the name of Meenakshi. I have left India right now, but my friends still receive an email. Honestly, people who know me have sent me the email; it’s a fake account. The police in India couldn’t do anything in this case. Someone is just trying to destroy my name.”