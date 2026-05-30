‘Healing doesn’t mean forgetting’: Mandana Karimi on new life in Dubai after leaving India

Actor Mandana Karimi has shared an update on life after leaving India and relocating to Dubai, saying she is trying to rebuild her life while continuing to carry the pain of what is happening in her homeland, Iran.

The actor, who has been vocal about the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East following the escalation of tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, recently took to Instagram to share about healing, resilience and starting over in a new country.

Mandana posted a series of photographs from her everyday life in Dubai, including selfies taken inside an elevator, accompanied by personal reflections on navigating grief while moving forward.

“Between grief and gratitude, I found my reflection again. The world changed overnight. Learning to live in it takes time,” she wrote.

The actor continued, “Some days we protest. Some days we rebuild. Both matter. Finding joy again doesn’t make the struggle less real. Behind the smile is a story of loss, resilience, and starting over.”

‘Healing does not mean forgetting’

In the caption accompanying the post, Mandana explained that while followers may be seeing more glimpses of her daily life, it should not be mistaken for moving on from the pain she continues to carry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandana Karimi (@mandanakarimi)

“Lately, you’ve seen more of my life and less of my grief. But please don’t confuse healing with forgetting. The strongest lesson I’ve learned from being Iranian is that we can carry heartbreak and hope at the same time. We can fight for our people while rebuilding our own lives. We can laugh and still mourn. We can move forward without leaving anyone behind.”

She added, “Nothing is normal. Nothing is forgotten. I’m simply learning to live again while continuing to carry Iran in my heart, every single day. We remember. We resist. We rebuild. Payandeh Iran.”

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The post was geotagged in Dubai, where Mandana is currently based.

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Why Mandana Karimi left India

Earlier this month, Mandana addressed questions about her move during an Ask Me Anything session on social media. When a fan asked whether she had left Mumbai permanently and if she missed the city, the actor shared a video recorded at the airport while preparing to leave India.

“I never could imagine or believe that I could say this, but goodbye India. This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, it’s finally time to leave behind my second home. Here’s to new beginnings — a new country, a new home, a new everything,” she said.

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Mandana had also clarified that moving back to Iran was not an option, revealing that she had been banned from the country nearly a decade ago.

‘India shaped one of the biggest chapters of my life’

Confirming her decision to relocate, Mandana spoke with SCREEN about the emotional weight of leaving a country that had been home for nearly 16 years.

“India gave me some of the most important years of my life, personally and professionally. I built my career there, my friendships, and a huge part of my identity outside Iran. But over the years, life has changed deeply for me. My priorities, my emotional state, and my purpose have evolved.”

She explained that the move was not driven by a single event but by a desire to reconnect with herself.

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“This decision is not about one moment or one country. It’s about reconnecting with myself and focusing on what truly matters to me at this stage of my life — my roots, my work, and the fight for freedom for my people.”

Calling it one of the most emotional decisions she has made, Mandana added, “Leaving India is emotional for me. India shaped one of the biggest chapters of my life. I grew there not only as an actor, but as a woman, an artist, and a person trying to find her voice away from home. There is gratitude, nostalgia, sadness and uncertainty — all at the same time. But sometimes life pushes you toward reinvention. And I think I’m entering that phase now.”

Will she return to India?

While Mandana has relocated abroad, she made it clear that she does not view the move as a permanent goodbye.

“I don’t believe in saying goodbye forever. India will always be a part of me, and I’m sure life and work will continue to connect me to the country in different ways.”

On the professional front, Mandana was last seen in the Netflix film Thar in 2022. She was also a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp the same year.