scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Mandana Karimi says she doesn’t want to work in Bollywood after #MeToo accused Sajid Khan bags Bigg Boss 16

The latest season of Bigg Boss is under fire for welcoming Sajid Khan as one of the contestants, despite being accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women.

Mandana Karimi, Sajid KhanMandana Karimi is disheartened by the way Sajid Khan has been mainstreamed despite allegations of sexual misconduct against him. (Photo: Mandana Karimi/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Actor Mandana Karimi feels sad how the conduct of filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused by multiple women–including Mandana herself– of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, has been normalised with his participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Season 16 of the Salman Khan-hosted show has been receiving tremendous flak for welcoming Sajid as one of the contestants, despite media testimony by at least nine women. Late actor Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma Khan had also accused the director of sexually harassing Jiah when she spoke to BBC for the documentary, Death of Bollywood (2021).

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana Karimi said she was not surprised how the filmmaker was back in the mainstream. “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand.

“If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the MeToo movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere,” she said. Mandana said just a few women came forward and spoke about their experiences during the #MeToo movement but “that was it”. There was no action, no social boycott.

“What is the action? Who is boycotting these people? Nothing is going to happen. Because we are talking about the bigger industry, which is a place where someone is someone’s mom, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like you, you scratch my back, and I will scratch your back.”

Also Read: |Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 isn’t surprising, the way he’s been white-washed is

Mandana Karimi said it pained her to see Sajid Khan onscreen and added that she has consciously chosen not to work in an industry which disrespects its women like this. “It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women.”

Also Read: |Bigg Boss 16 fans irked with Sajid Khan entering the Salman Khan show, call Shehnaaz Gill’s support for him ‘lowest point’ of episode

Mandana said she is now contemplating what to do next after she leaves the Hindi film industry. “Because being a woman, it’s not easy. I need to see what makes me happy because life is too short to compromise for anyone… There are people who agree to compromise and keep their mouth shut, or not talk about the things happening around, thinking what difference will one person make. That is the main problem.. Let’s see where my life takes me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Mandana Karimi, last seen in reality show Lock Upp, also claimed that her dues from the Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show are yet to be cleared. “I’m still fighting for my money. My full payment hasn’t come. The show was over five months back. I am still waiting to know why they aren’t clearing my dues.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:18:14 pm
Next Story

Protect camels while transporting them from Rajasthan to Delhi for Republic Day: HC to Centre

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement