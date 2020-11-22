Mandana Karimi alleges ‘mental harassment’ by Mahendra Dhariwal, film producer denies claims

Mandana Karimi said she faced mental harassment by Koka Kola film producer on November 13 in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Mandana Karimi)

Actor-model and former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi has alleged that she was mentally harassed by film producer Mahendra Dhariwal on the sets of their film Koka Kola in Mumbai. The incident is said to have happened on November 13, reported Times of India.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor said that she had issues with the crew from the very beginning.

Mandana said, “I am still in shock about what happened and how it happened. Koka Kola is a film that we have been working on for over a year now, and it’s been one of those jobs that you do despite knowing that the team is not being very professional. We all end up doing a few such jobs to just keep ourselves afloat. From the beginning, I had problems with this crew. The producer (Mahendra Dhariwal) is an old-school man who turns the set into a man-dominated, egoistic place.”

The actor stated that she has been ‘shaken’ by the incident that happened on the sets of Koka Kola. She added, “What happened on November 13 has shaken me up. It was the last day of my shoot and I wanted to wrap up and get going. I had another meeting lined up. On the last two days of the shoot, I had come in early and clocked in the hours, though the shoot wasn’t all about me. A little before wrap-up, the producer asked me for an hour more on the set, which I told him I can’t do as I have a meeting lined up. He said okay, and I went back on set to finish my last few takes. We were shooting for a song. But the moment I left the set and went to my vanity van to change, he forcefully came inside and started shouting, ‘You can’t leave. I asked you to do an extra hour and you have to listen because I am the producer and I have paid you.’”

Mandana Karimi revealed that she was called names and screamed at in front of the crew. Mandana concluded that this was ‘mental harassment.’

Meanwhile, producer Mahendra Dhariwal told Bombay Times that it was Mandana who was unprofessional and declined to do her job despite being paid in full. Dhariwal said he was forced to give the actor an ‘earful’ after she ‘started acting up.’

“In one-and-a-half years, for a contract of Rs 7 lakh, she has taken Rs 17 lakh, cash transactions included. I am okay with spending the money, but she has behaved unprofessionally with us,” the producer said.

