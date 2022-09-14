scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Mandakini recalls she’d make Rs 1-2 lakh for a film, could get replaced by another actor who had asked for only Rs 75,000

Mandakini spoke about how female actors were easily replaced in the 1980s, and male actors had complete control over casting.

mandakiniMandakini shared that male actors would get female actors replaced if they did not want to work with them.

Mandakini had a dream debut in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, but her later films did not create much impact. In a recent chat, she said that female actors were seen as replaceable at the time, and filmmakers would go for the actor who would charge less money. Talking to Pinkvilla, Mandakini said that a female actor would get around Rs 1-2 lakh for a movie in those days. “When we used to work in the movies, they gave us Rs 1-1.5 lakhs for the full movie. That was the price. Maximum 2 lakhs, not more than that. Heroines wouldn’t get more than this,” she said.

Mandakini then shared that women would get replaced without even getting informed. She said, “For example, if I like a movie that someone has narrated to me, and I say yes, and I agree to do the movie. Few days later, an announcement would come but with some other actress. So I used to ask how did that happen? Then I learnt that because I asked for Rs 1-1.5 lakh, they got someone else who is doing it for Rs 75,000. So, because the producers are getting a better deal, they went for someone who was asking for lesser.”

Also Read |Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji’s film is an affront to the acting talents of Alia Bhatt

She added, “Unko heroine se matlab tha. ‘Humko bas 2-3 songs karane hain. Voh nahi karegi toh yeh kar legi, yeh nahi karegi toh voh kar legi toh jo apne ko sabse kam mein aaye, usko le lo.’ Yeh mindset tha directors aur producers ka (They were just concerned with hiring a heroine. ‘We just need her for 2-3 songs. If she won’t do it, get someone else. Whoever charges the least.’ That was the mindset of directors and producers).”

Mandakini said that in the 1980s, male actors had complete control over who would be cast opposite them. “Often they would only decide who to work with and who to not work with. If they did not like anyone, they would tell the makers, ‘Don’t take this girl.’” On being asked if she was ever replaced by an actor, she said that it did happen “once or twice.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

Mandakini recently made her comeback via a music video titled ‘Maa O Maa’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:41:53 am
Next Story

Sensex crashes over 1,100 points in opening deals, partly recovers later

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement