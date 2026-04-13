Top paparazzo reveals why Jaya Bachchan struggles with paps while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have adapted

Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani has opened up about the Bachchan family’s complicated relationship with the paparazzi. Speaking on a podcast, Manglani noted that while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are warm and approachable, Amitabh Bachchan remains cordial but somewhat distant. As for Jaya Bachchan, he remarked that she has never quite come to terms with this new-age media culture.

His comments come in the wake of Jaya’s controversial remarks at the We The Women event in Mumbai, where her sharp criticism of paparazzi culture sparked a swift and vocal backlash from the community.

‘Jaya Bachchan doesn’t understand the paparazzi medium’

During a podcast with Meri Saheli, Manav Manglani spoke about the Bachchan family’s relationship with paparazzi. Manav said, “Abhishek knows the kind of medium we come from. Aishwarya is very close, so she knows the paps. Bachchanji also knows us inside out, but he is not that interactive with the paps. He hardly interacts, but Abhishek and Aishwarya do. Jayaji has not been able to gauge this medium to date. She is stuck in the traditional space where there are newspapers, journalists, etc. So she doesn’t understand the paparazzi medium. Sometimes it comes as a shock for her to see so many people shooting with their mobile phones.”