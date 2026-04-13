Top paparazzo reveals why Jaya Bachchan struggles with paps while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have adapted

Bollywood paparazzo Manav Manglani has opened up about the Bachchan family’s complicated relationship with the paparazzi. Speaking on a podcast, Manglani noted that while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are warm and approachable, Amitabh Bachchan remains cordial but somewhat distant. As for Jaya Bachchan, he remarked that she has never quite come to terms with this new-age media culture.
His comments come in the wake of Jaya’s controversial remarks at the We The Women event in Mumbai, where her sharp criticism of paparazzi culture sparked a swift and vocal backlash from the community.
‘Jaya Bachchan doesn’t understand the paparazzi medium’
During a podcast with Meri Saheli, Manav Manglani spoke about the Bachchan family’s relationship with paparazzi. Manav said, “Abhishek knows the kind of medium we come from. Aishwarya is very close, so she knows the paps. Bachchanji also knows us inside out, but he is not that interactive with the paps. He hardly interacts, but Abhishek and Aishwarya do. Jayaji has not been able to gauge this medium to date. She is stuck in the traditional space where there are newspapers, journalists, etc. So she doesn’t understand the paparazzi medium. Sometimes it comes as a shock for her to see so many people shooting with their mobile phones.”
Further reflecting on Jaya Bachchan’s equation with the paparazzi, Manav said, “Initially, she would ask where they came from and since they were not the media, why they clicked her photos. She is now getting used to it. Her only problem is not to get into her face. She says not to click her while walking. She always says, ‘Stand in one place, I will come, pose and leave, don’t come on me.’ She also slams anyone who clicks her at the wrong angle. She is slowly getting accustomed to it.”
When Jaya Bachchan slammed paparazzi culture at an event
A few months ago, Jaya Bachchan’s remark about the paparazzi at the We The Women event in Mumbai sparked serious outrage. At that event, Jaya said, “Who are these people? Are they trained to represent this country? Magar yeh jo bahar drainpipe tight, gande gande pant pehen ke, haath mein mobile leke… they think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass – what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? (These people who wear their drainpipe tight, dirty pants, holding mobile phones – they think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass – what kind of people are these people? Where do they come from? What kind of education do they have? What is their background?)”
Following this comment, several members of the paparazzi fraternity called for a boycott of the Bachchan family. Reacting to this comment, Manav Manglani said on the podcast, “Even I couldn’t understand why she said that. Maybe she was in a bad mood.”
Earlier, paparazzo Pallav Paliwal also commented on the incident. In an interaction with NDTV, he said, “It’s unfortunate what she said. Amitabh ji comes outside his house every Sunday; no leading media covers it, it’s us paps. Judging someone based on their appearance-people who work day and night… she might think that we aren’t ‘media,’ but we are social media. It’s a medium that’s viewed faster than print and electronic. If Jaya ji can promote Agastya’s film without paps, on her own, by posting on her social media pages, then okay. Aap itni badi hasti hain, aisa nahi bolna chahiye tha (You are such a big celebrity, you shouldn’t have said this).”
DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this article are based on public observations and personal accounts and are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More