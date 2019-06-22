Manav Kaul to play Parineeti Chopra’s coach in Saina Nehwal biopic

Actor Manav Kaul has joined the cast of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina Nehwal biopic. The actor has been roped in to play the role of Saina’s coach in the movie.

Advertising

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “Amole Gupte and his team felt that Manav would suit the role. He has begun prep and the research for his role. The film is expected to go on the floors in October.” Pullela Gopichand is Saina’s coach in real life.

Kaul got recognised for playing the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in 2017 release Tumhari Sulu. He was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai which released this year. He also acted in Bollywood films like City Lights, Jolly LLB 2 and Kai Po Che!. Apart from being an actor, Kaul has also been a theatre director, a playwright and a writer.

Meanwhile, Parineeti has started the prep for the film. To ace the role of the ace shuttler, she practises from 6 am to 8 am. Talking about the preparation, she earlier said in a statement, “I am actually quite excited to get into the skin of a world champion because playing a fictional character is not as exciting as playing a real character. Here, I have somebody who has extensive documentation on exactly how she plays, who she played every match in her life. Every single moment that she has ever played badminton is on screen. So, to kind of imbibe that and to learn that is really exciting for me as an actor. I wanted to do a sports biopic for a long time so this project is absolutely perfect.”

The biopic is being directed by filmmaker Amol Gupte. Earlier it was Baaghi actor Shraddha Kapoor who was signed to play Saina on the silver screen, and she had also been taking training in badminton from the youth icon herself.